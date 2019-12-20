During this season of giving, the Cumberland County United Fund asks that you include the organization on your list for Christmas. Your gift is an investment in the programs and services provided by their 36 partner agencies. Remember, your donation stays right here in Cumberland County doing the most good.
This year’s theme is “Catch the Caring Spirit.” The United Fund Board of Directors at their last meeting got in the “Giving Spirit” by approving for local non-profits $336,000 in grants, an additional $35,000 for special projects and $20,000 in start-up money for brand new non-profits.
Your generosity impacts the lives of people touched by these local non-profits:
4-C’s scholarship program, Avalon Center, Azalea and Oakmont Gardens senior low-income housing, Boy Scouts, Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehab, Imagination Library, Rescue Squad, CHA Resident Council, Christian Counseling Center, CMC Cancer Center patient services, Crab Orchard Care Center, Creative Compassion affordable home ownership/emergency repairs for already homeowners, Cumberland Adult Reading Council, House of Hope, Rising Anti-Drug Coalition, Good Samaritans, Healing Hooves equine therapy, Helping Hands on Peavine, Hilltoppers, Home Away From Home Childcare, Invitation Ministries rehab placement, Kids on the Rise mentoring program, Head Start, Foster Grandparents, Roane State Food Pantry, Second Harvest Food Bank, Standing Tall horse therapy, Teens Against Drugs Center, 4-H Club, Tennessee Poison Center, The Arc, The Exchange Club/Stephens Center, CASA advocating for abused and neglected children, Visually Impaired Support Group, Christian Women’s Job Corp and Youth Achievement Foundation.
Thank you for caring about this community. Please take the time to make a donation today! Also save the date for March 6, 2020, for the annual Dinner and Auction at Lake Tansi Restaurant.
You can give securely online at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or by mailing a check payable to United Fund, 348 Taylor St Suite 101, Crossville TN 38555 or call 931-484-4082.
Thank you and Merry Christmas!
