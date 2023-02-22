Crossville author and poet Tom Catalano read his poetry as the Feb. 16 guest speaker at the Crossville Rotary Club.
Catalano is the author of 12 books of poetry, short stories and witty quotes for adults, teens and children.
He discussed his rhyming poetry and shared selections from his books, “Rhyme & Reason,” “Poetry ‘N Motion” and “Verse Things First.”
He prefaced the presentation by telling the group his poems were not like the ones that they studied in high school.
“A lot of adults don’t like poetry because they think that poetry is long, hard to understand, and depressing,” he said. “My poems are none of those things.”
He said his rhyming poems are often humorous and take a lighthearted look at everyday events to which everyone can relate.
Some of the poems Catalano shared included “Golfer’s Lament,” “Phew,” “I Got A Pain,” “The Hapless Handyman,” and “The First Thing To Go.”
“It was a great time. I can’t believe poetry could be so much fun,” said Jim Everitt, the Rotarian who arranged the speaking engagement. “Tom is a great writer and was entertaining to listen to.”
Catalano’s poems have appeared in newspapers and magazines across the country and in Canada.
He has given hundreds of poetry presentations at schools, libraries, churches, and community events. He has read his poems on the radio and television.
Catalano’s books are distributed worldwide, and more than 8,000 copies have been sold to date.
Visit tomcatalano.com for more information about the author and his books.
