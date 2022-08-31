Make plans to participate in Fairfield Glade’s Safety Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 1 at The Square.
Among the services offered are free Carfit checks. Carfit is an educational program to help motorist and car work together better.
Trained Carfit staff will ask some simple questions and complete a 13-point checklist with the driver and vehicle.
The process is simple; drivers will receive some recommendations for car adjustments if needed.
Make appointments for Carfit by contacting Tracie at the Fairfield Glade Police Department 931-484-3785 or tburgess@fairfieldglade.cc.
In addition to Carfit appointments, there will be mobile document shredding limited to two file boxes. Mobile document shredding is provided by Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition.
Bring unused or unwanted prescription meds to be destroyed during the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office’s Pill Take Back. No liquids or needles will be accepted.
The Fairfield Glade Police Department will be on hand offering Yellow Dot information, scam protection and other safety materials.
In addition, Fairfield Glade Resident Services, the Neighborhood Watch Coalition and other vendors will have booths with safety information.
Safety Day is a partnership between Fairfield Glade Community Club, Fairfield Glade Police Department, Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition and Dave Kirk Automotive.
Call 931-484-3722 for more information.
