1.jpg

Cumberland Good Samaritans presenting care packages to the Fairfield Glade Fire Department are Good Samaritan board member and Fairfield Glade Ladies Club service committee chair Phyllis Betz, Fairfield Glade Fire Chief Bobby Smith, Cumberland County Crossville Fire Chief Mike Turner, Cumberland Good Samaritans Assistant Director Melanie Phillips and Cumberland Good Samaritans Executive Director Mickey Eldridge.

Tags

Trending Video