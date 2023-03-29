The car with the big nail through it was sitting along Peavine Road and was getting a lot of eyeballs the past few weeks from residents wondering why it was there.
One curious resident asked the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors about it at their monthly workshop on March 22 at The Center. She called the display “hideous,” “ridiculous” and “an embarrassment” to the community.
The display warns motorists about the dangers of driving drunk and its consequences – they can get “nailed” with a traffic violation or worse, such as losing their driver’s license, spending time in jail or facing prison time for killing someone.
“We do have residents who drive under the influence,” board President Ken Flierl told the resident, adding that the display is “meant to be ridiculous and grab your attention.”
The display is part of a Tennessee Highway Safety Office campaign called “Drive Drunk, Get Nailed.” Fairfield Glade and other communities throughout the state that participate in the office’s safety programs can receive grants for such purposes as paying overtime for police, Flierl said.
Motorists in Fairfield Glade can expect to see more displays about traffic safety, even if some of them might raise a few eyebrows.
“But it really is advantageous for us,” Flierl said. “The drunk driving piece is something that we need to keep our thumb on because we do have a number of facilities that contribute to driving drunk that are very close by.”
The “car with the nail through it,” as it had become known in the community, is now gone from Fairfield Glade. The traveling exhibit is currently on display in Chattanooga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.