Wildwood Stables is for sale. “It’s just time,” said Michelle Cannon, who has operated the Fairfield Glade horse stable with her husband, John, for 15 years.
The Cannons intended for the sale to be private after a few prospective buyers showed interest. But their desire to have the operation in the hands of an owner with the same passion they have for it led them to publicly announce the sale to find that special owner.
The Cannons describe the business itself as a “turnkey operation.”
“The business is already built,” John said. “All the pieces are there.”
Wildwood Stables has hosted more than 3,500 rides this year. Some years they’ve done as many as 4,000.
“The business is thriving,” John said.
Michelle added, “It’s a good time to go out.”
“So, it’s not that the business is going in a different direction,” he continued, “it’s just — we are.”
Michelle said whoever buys Wildwood Stables must be willing to support Standing Tall Life Skills Inc., the nonprofit she founded four years ago and for which she currently serves as president.
Standing Tall offers emotional and esteem support to children struggling with social, familial, academic and self-esteem issues through interaction opportunities with horses and life skills training.
“That is the most important thing,” Michelle said. “We’re not going to lose our children.”
Though she’s working toward making Standing Tall completely independent, it still needs the community and stables to help support it until that transition is complete.
She added that Fairfield Glade Community Club and Fairfield Glade Rotary Club have been invaluable supporters of the nonprofit.
“We can interview people and make sure they have the same mindset; family-oriented establishment,” Michelle said.
“We’d like it to continue in the same spirit as what we’ve created there,” John added.
John said whoever takes over the business will have the opportunity to put their stamp on it, call it their own and create a heritage for their family.
People from all over the world visit the stables. From timeshare visitors at Fairfield Glade to those staying in the greater Crossville area, they make memories that future generations recreate time and again.
John told a story about a mother who brought her little girl to the stables to ride a pony.
She showed John a picture of when she was about the same age as her daughter, and told him that the picture was of her at the stables creating a memory with her mother — and she wanted to recreate that memory for her daughter.
“You can’t ask for any better than that,” John said.
The Cannons said years ago, one of the staff members nicknamed the stables “Smilewood” because it brings people joy and makes them smile.
“You get in it because you want that interaction and the joy horses bring people,” Michelle said. “Giving people that memory, that’s my joy.”
The Cannons plan to still be a contributing part of the community, volunteering with their clubs and being active in Cumberland County, but their priorities have shifted toward retirement.
The goal is to spend more time with the grandkids, grow a garden with herbs and a few crops. They bought 5 acres and plan to move there in due course.
“The point is, while we may be retiring from the day-to-day activities of running the barn and that kind of thing, we’re certainly not moving away from the same commitments that we’ve had to the community and to the kids in the community,” John said.
The Cannons said they would stay on as consultants for the new owner until they get established.
“We’re going to miss it,” Michelle said.
John added, “It’s exciting for us. But, you know, it’s also business as usual until it happens. And it’ll happen.”
