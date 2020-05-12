Two property owner director at-large positions are open for the Fairfield Glade Board of Directors election in 2020.
Applications for candidacy will be available on the Community Club’s website, fairfieldglade.cc, from Tuesday, May 26, until noon Friday, June 12.
Interested applicants may also call 931-484-3780 to receive an application by mail or email during that period.
All candidates must apply utilizing the official application packet.
Any member in good standing who has or will have owned real property at Fairfield Glade for at least three years prior to the Sept. 18 annual meeting is eligible for election. “In good standing” is defined as not being delinquent with respect to payment of dues, fees and assessments.
Potential candidates must be willing to attend all Board meetings and give additional time as required to prepare for Board meetings.
Community Club bylaws also preclude any employee of the Club, whether designated as full time, part time, temporary, seasonal or other category, from holding the position of director at-large.
The deadline for filing applications is at noon Friday, June 12. Specific instructions for submission will be contained in the application packet.
Potential candidates: Meet-the-Candidates Night has been scheduled for Thursday, July 30.
