People looking for a fun and enjoyable time are sought to participate in the 32nd annual Fairfield Glade Treasure Hunt.
The event will be Sept. 22, with participants scheduled to meet at noon in the north end of the Wellness Center parking lot on Stonehenge Dr.
This year’s Treasure Hunt is limited to 20 cars with a maximum of four people per car. The various destinations will be in the Fairfield Glade area.
Participants are recommended to bring a phone with which they can text and take photos.
There will be puzzles to solve, leading to a final secret destination where snacks and beverages will be served and prizes awarded. Cost is $40 per car.
Mail payment and a list of team member names, phone numbers and email addresses to Lauri Speckmann, 107 Cathedral Dr., Fairfield Glade, TN 38558.
Call Angie Stanton at 931-728-0351 for more information.
