Have you got a bear in your backyard. An armadillo in your asters? Or a snake in your cellar?
What should you do? And who should you call?
First of all, here are some of the basics. Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency does not take injured small animals. That is not their job. The TWRA will check on deer, turkey, bear or wild hogs, but not small animals.
If you are concerned about an injured small animal, you could contact an approved wildlife rehabilitator. You can find a list online by typing “TWRA wildlife rehabilitators.”
Unfortunately, there is only one approved rehabilitator in Cumberland County, but all rehabilitators across the state are listed.
Now, what if that animal in your backyard isn’t injured, but perfectly healthy and tearing up your tulips? Some folks go crazy if they lose a geranium to a groundhog.
If that is you, then you have two choices…figure it out yourself, or call a professional. Once again, this is not TWRA’s job.
They have a list of approved “wildlife damage control operators” who are licensed and permitted to handle wild animal issues.
Your issue could be a squirrel living in your attic, a skunk under your shed, or a rattlesnake in the backyard.
If you type “TWRA wildlife damage control operators” into Google, you will find the approved list by county.
For wild animal problems, don’t call the Cumberland County animal control. They only handle domestic animals like dogs and cats.
So, what about that red fox that has been spotted around Fairfield Glade with a blue drain pipe around its neck?
The fox seems to be getting along OK, and from the photos, it looks healthy. But a pipe around your neck can’t be good.
I talked to Phil Harnage at APC Wildlife Control. Phil said he is going to try to trap the fox and remove the pipe.
I asked if someone was paying him, and he said, “No. I just wanted to do it.”
He has had to get a proper-sized cage trap, and TWRA approval.
TWRA told me that trapping that fox in a residential area is going to be pretty difficult.
Let’s wish Phil good luck.
If you decide to handle your raccoon, skunk, snake or squirrel problem yourself, there are some things you need to know.
Yes, it is legal to capture any of those animals to protect your property, but it is not legal to transport them. If you trap a raccoon or a chipmunk and decide to move it across town, you legally can’t.
You have the right to kill the animal on site, but not to transport it. That is the law.
I have read that relocated animals often struggle to survive in unfamiliar territory, usually already occupied by a resident of the same species.
It also could be dangerous. Raccoons are susceptible to rabies, and they carry a parasite that can be very dangerous to humans. Chipmunks and squirrels will readily bite you, and skunks — well, you know what skunks can do.
Even an approved animal control company may not legally move a venomous snake from a property. It, by law, must be euthanized on site, because of the danger of transporting and relocating.
Then what is a person with a wildlife problem to do?
The answer is simple. Don’t invite them into your yard in the first place. Don’t plant tulips, hosta, or vegetables in your backyard. Don’t pepper your yard with birdseed, or bread or corn. And, don’t give snakes a place to hide.
I have had all the regular culprits going through my yard. That includes, bear, rattlesnakes, bobcats, foxes, groundhogs, rabbits, chipmunks, squirrels and the most loved and hated of all — deer.
But they just pass through. They don’t cause problems, because they get their food, except for a few flowers, elsewhere.
The biggest problem is birdseed. Birdseed attracts deer, bears, skunks and just about everything else.
If you have chipmunks and squirrels under your birdfeeder during the day, then you probably have mice and rats under there at night.
Rats and mice attract snakes. A water hose will safely chase a snake from your yard and allow it to live.
If you have one or two chipmunks in your yard, that is about normal. If you have lots of birdseed in your yard, then four or six chipmunks is about normal.
If you have raccoons on the deck, then your probably have bird feeders or a hummingbird feeder there. You probably have raccoon poop on your deck too.
If you are feeding the deer in your backyard, then you are causing more harm than good. If you don’t believe me, do the research. If you are feeding deer, you are doing it for yourself, not the deer.
The skunks come into my yard for the grubs. They make little shallow holes in the yard where they dug out a grub. I consider that free grub control along with free aeration.
If a skunk moves in under your shed, wait until it leaves and screen in the bottom of the shed. The skunk isn’t going to chase you down and spray you. You will all be fine until he/she moves out.
Can’t we all just get along?
Sometimes you really do need a professional.
Someone contacted me about a month ago and said that an armadillo was tearing up his yard every night digging for grubs. He hired an approved trapper to catch the armadillo.
A couple of days ago he called me again. He said that a trail camera revealed that the critter wasn’t an armadillo after all. It was a 200- pound wild boar that visited his yard every night.
He is going to need a bigger trap.
If your yard provides no food or shelter, then you probably won’t have any wildlife problems. Probably.
I hope you enjoy the wildlife.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
