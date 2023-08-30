N2310P18012C copy.jpg

Fairfield Glade Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a camper Aug. 20, according to reports.

The scene is on the 9400 block of Peavine Rd. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m., according to Deputy John Coley’s report. 

No one was hurt in the incident but loss of the camper was placed at $5,000.

The owner of the camper told police he was arriving home from work when he noticed the camper had been destroyed by fire. 

The owner also reported a .12 gauge shotgun had been stolen from his home. 

A suspect was provided to authorities.

Investigators Bobby Moore and Jon Human arrived on the scene and began processing it in search of evidence for a cause of the fire.

Investigation is continuing.

