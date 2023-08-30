Fairfield Glade Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a camper Aug. 20, according to reports.
The scene is on the 9400 block of Peavine Rd. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m., according to Deputy John Coley’s report.
No one was hurt in the incident but loss of the camper was placed at $5,000.
The owner of the camper told police he was arriving home from work when he noticed the camper had been destroyed by fire.
The owner also reported a .12 gauge shotgun had been stolen from his home.
A suspect was provided to authorities.
Investigators Bobby Moore and Jon Human arrived on the scene and began processing it in search of evidence for a cause of the fire.
Investigation is continuing.
