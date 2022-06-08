Kurt Caminske will join the Fairfield Glade Community Club team as chief of police on July 3.
“Kurt has proven leadership skills with diverse experience and expertise which will lead him to success in the Chief of Police position,” said FGCC General Manager Bob Weber and board of directors members in their official announcement last week.
Caminske has worked in multiple roles during his 25-year career, with his most recent role as captain at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office in New York.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Dowling College, Oakdale, NY; and a master’s degree in homeland security management from Long Island University, Brookville, NY.
Caminske is presently pursuing a doctoral degree in criminal justice with a homeland security specialty at St. Leo University, St. Leo, FL.
He also holds multiple FEMA certifications and has been a professor of security systems and law enforcement, technology crime analysis and mapping at SUNY Farmingdale College.
Caminske succeeds Michael Williams, who left Fairfield Glade Police Department earlier this spring to accept a position with the Tennesee Board of Regents as assistant vice chancellor for campus safety and security/chief of police for Tennessee College of Applied Technologies.
Kate Self, who served as police lieutenant under Williams, was appointed interim police chief upon his departure.
“We would also like to thank Interim Chief Kate Self for her leadership during the transition period and we congratulate her on her promotion to Deputy Chief of Police, effective July 3,” Weber and the FGCC board continued in their announcement.
“We are confident that Chief Caminske and Deputy Chief Self will continue to provide the leadership that has resulted in our Police Department being recognized as a one of the premier law enforcement organizations in Tennessee.”
As of the end of 2021, the Fairfield Glade Police Department included the police chief, a staff of 13 sworn officers, three civilian staff members and seven volunteer auxiliary members.
