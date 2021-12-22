We have made it through the holiday season and are ready to begin 2022 with lots of activities.
Besides our normal meetings, the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is preparing for a silent auction, a fashion show, and many travel opportunities.
The next meeting is Jan. 5 in The Center at Fairfield Glade.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. to allow for registration and socializing.
Those planning to attend are asked to make checks payable to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club in the amount of $16.
The fee includes a tempting menu of roasted salmon on mushroom risotto, accompanied by baked tomato, roll, and fresh fruit with honey lime glaze.
The vegan option is spinach baked tomatoes.
Those who wish for the vegan option are asked to specify it when making their reservation.
Online reservations are accepted from 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27-10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Fairfield
Phone reservations for those without internet will be accepted from 8 a.m.-noon Monday, Dec. 27, by calling 931-200-9749.
Cancellations must be made by 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to avoid financial responsibility for the meal.
Reservations are on a first-come, first-served ba-
sis.
C5 Christian Counseling Center is the sponsored charity this month.
Members are asked to plan to give generous cash donations to offer ser-
vices to those who are un-
able to financially pay full scale.
Cellphones and unused travel toiletries will be collected for Avalon House.
After lunch, the program will enlighten members in Leftovers Repurposing while they are taught targeted and focused ideas to make masterful meals by The Cottage Restaurant owner Martin Kerver and chef Aaron Davis.
Tickets will be sold for the April Fashion Show featuring clothing from Chicos.
Tickets are $35 by checks payable to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club.
Look for all the travel options for this year at The Trip Information Table.
Sandy Edwards and her committee always have exceptional and diverse opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.