The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade invites all artists — members and non-members — to enter the Guild’s first Fiber Arts Exhibit.
This exciting new display will begin with an opening reception at 5 p.m. Dec. 4. The exhibit will run through Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
The Art Guild is thrilled to offer this opportunity to both artisans and attendees, with the expectation of generating more interest and acceptance of many varieties of fiber arts as fine arts.
This media is non-utilitarian work that consists primarily of natural or synthetic fiber or yarn. It focuses on the design, materials and artistic labor as basic for the works’ significance that prioritizes aesthetic over utilitarian values.
All artwork must be the artist’s original design.
Entry fees are $10 per entry for Art Guild members and $20 per entry for non-members. Artwork entered that is not for sale will have fees of $20 per entry for Art Guild members and $30 for non-members.
There is a maximum of two entries per artist. Size limitations will apply.
Starting Sept. 14-Nov. 9, the artist must submit a fully completed exhibit form and two-color photographs for each entry. Visit the Events and Shows section at www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for entry forms and a complete list of guidelines.
The public is welcome to visit the Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Art Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
