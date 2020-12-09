Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity honors construction volunteer Maggie Cakebread as Volunteer of the Month for November.
Cakebread volunteers her time three days a week on the Habitat construction site.
Cakebread moved to Crossville in 1981, from Connecticut, where she worked in nursing, the hotel industry, real estate, and Walmart for 15 years before retiring in 2016.
“I volunteer because I love helping to give someone a chance to own their own home. Homeownership and access to a safe place are close to my heart. I love working, learning, and giving back. I want to encourage more folks, especially women, to join us in building,” said Cakebread.
“Maggie’s presence alone signifies that we’re going to have a great day. Her energy and resourcefulness, most importantly, her heart, is an inspiration. Maggie’s main concern is always about the other person and who she can help daily. CCHFH is blessed to have volunteers like Maggie,” said Construction Site Supervisor Brian Sohl.
Habitat is thankful for all their volunteers. Support Habitat by signing up to spend some time helping in the ReStore or on the construction site. No experience is necessary. For questions about volunteering or donating, call 931-484-4565 or visit www.cchabitatforhumanity.com or stop by the office/Restore at 329 McLarty Ln. in Crossville.
