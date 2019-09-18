Who/what is C5? Christian Counseling Center of Cumberland County has been serving the mental health and family needs of folks in and around Cumberland County since September of 2002. We decided it was time to throw a party and you’re invited to celebrate with us!
In 2001, five local churches recognized the need for mental health assistance for Cumberland County residents, and after a year of planning, Christian Counseling Center of Cumberland County was born.
In September 2002, 17 years ago, in donated space with two patio chairs and lots of faith, C5 provided their first clients with five hours of counseling.
In 2008, we received our first grant from United Fund of Cumberland County. We were considered legit!
Mid-2011 saw C5 increase services by having four counselors on-board and offering counseling six days a week, which increased our counseling hours by 71% — a huge milestone!
One of those counselors was trained in EMDR, a therapy very successful in dealing with traumatic situations such as PTSD, and another in EFCT, a therapy for couples, that has a 70% success rate.
Both programs are still offered today!
2013 saw us introducing a Play Therapy Center for children as young as three years old. We're the only agency in Cumberland County offering it. We started our twice yearly fund Raiser Events that year as well. Our 2019 Spring Fund Raiser, Sergeant York, The Play, on March 3, was a sell-out event.
In 2016, we opened our satellite office at the River Community Church in Cookeville, and it is still serving our clients in that area. That year we received the Tennessee Licensed Professional Counselors Association's annual Outstanding Institution Award, recognizing the work of C5 and our Clinical Director, Carol J. Donalson, who has held that position since 2006. By 2016, C5 had provided a total of 8,537 hours of counseling for this area of Tennessee.
In 2018, C5 added an executive director, Donna Cielma. As executive director, a dedicated president and board of directors, and partners in healing, we are continuing to grow.
Because our mission has always included providing our services to all who need it, no one is turned away; payment is based on individuals' income and obligations.
We currently have five counselors, all holding master's degrees in counseling or social work, and we provide over 1,000 counseling hours a year to folks in Cumberland and 9 surrounding counties.
We receive no government funding, but rely totally on grants and donations from churches, foundations, civic organizations and individuals, as well as through our bi-annual fund raisers.
This birthday party, our Fall 2019 Fund Raiser, will be like a family birthday party, relaxed and casual. It will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Fairfield Glade Community Church, 521 Snead Dr. Entertainment will be provided by the Three Good-Looking Guys Quartet — so you know it's gonna be fun!
Admission is free. A free-will offering will be accepted. Birthday cake, ice cream and refreshments will be shared in the church's family center after the program. Sponsors will be recognized. For more information, or to co-sponsor, or donate, please contact Carol at 931 707-8200 or Donna at 248-921-2708.
