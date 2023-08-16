Tickets for Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity’s 16th annual Lunch on the Lawn are on sale for $15 each at The Center at Fairfield Glade through Thursday, Sept. 14.
The event will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 on the lawn of the Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Crossville.
Tickets purchased on the day of the event at the gate will be $20 per person.
At Lunch on the Lawn, participants choose a unique, hand-painted bowl to use as they visit with dozens of community businesses and organizations set up around the perimeter of the courthouse lawn to serve samples of various lunch items, desserts and drinks.
Live music will be provided.
Free parking and a free shuttle will run from Crossville First United Methodist Church on Braun St. to the event beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Lunch on the Lawn is Habitat for Humanity’s largest fundraising event of the year. All proceeds benefit families in need of permanent housing.
Visit cchabitatforhumanity.com to purchase tickets online or learn more about the mission of Habitat for Humanity in Cumberland County.
