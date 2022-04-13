The Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will hike in the Big South Fork on the John Litton Farm Loop Trail on April 15.
This 6.2-mile trek is rated moderate and is an example of a Cumberland Plateau farmstead.
Not only will hikers go to this 1901 site to see a barn, house and small shelter, they will also view a waterfall and a rock house along the way.
Pack snacks, water and a lunch to eat at the farm. Participants should wear hiking footwear and bring poles if they use them.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome to participate.
Meet in the pavilion near the parking lot at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. across the road from the Wyndham Building between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Car pools will be formed, and the 65-mile drive to the trailhead will be promptly at 8. Reimbursement fee for the driver is $9. The approximate time of return to Fairfield Glade is 4 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Hikers are advised to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Contact hike leader Tom Buckley at gladehikers@gmail.com or search Friday Hikes at gladetrails.com for more information.
