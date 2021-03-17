Cumberland County High School senior Cassidy Browning been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club February Student of the Month.
Browning was selected by her school counselor Robin Hull to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program.
Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Browning Student of the Month, along with her corporate partner, York & Sons Quarries.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Browning carries a 4.0 GPA with a 30 ACT score. Her courses include Advanced Placement English and dual calculus. She was on the CCHS Soccer team 2017-’20. She was active in the FFA 2017-’19.
She is a member of the Crossville Church of Christ Youth Group. The Youth Group takes food to the elderly, rakes leaves and other activities.
Browning is employed part time at the VF Outlet in Crossville. Her hobbies include playing soccer and volunteer work.
Her future plans include going to college and obtaining a degree in nursing.
Browning is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school.
York & Sons Quarries and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Browning and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April with all Students of the Month. Each student will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.