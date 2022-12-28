On Dec. 9, Fairfield Glade Fire Department held its annual awards banquet.
The purpose of the event is two-fold. First and foremost, it’s an opportunity to honor those in the department for their hard work, years of service and continued dedication. Secondly, it is to foster fellowship.
FGFD members thank their Firefighter of the Year, Andy Brown.
Brown is a FGFD captain and the department’s chief engineer. Engineers are responsible for driving our fire trucks.
In addition to driving, Brown is responsible for the maintenance of all fire department apparatus. For those that are not aware, that consists of five fire engines and four support vehicles. That’s a gigantic responsibility that he performs flawlessly.
Brown has been in the firefighting business for 40 years.
His career began in 1982 with a degree in fire science from Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner, MA.
Since then, Brown has been involved in every aspect of first responding that range from a 10-year stint as a 911 dispatcher to his 26 years as a member of the Townsend, MA, Fire EMS Department.
During that time, Brown spent 19 years as a certified EMT.
He retired from Townsend in 2014 with the rank of captain.
Brown found his way to Fairfield Glade Fire Department in 2017 and continues to be a valued member.
Also presented at the banquet were the following service awards:
Five years — Don Arbuckle, Joe Bray, Bruce Pylant, Dave Schlabach, Mike
Sprenger and Abe Celik
10 years — Vince Peters
15 years — Ray Kratt and Gary Storer
20 years — Ed Ostrowski
• • •
Don H. Arbuckle is public information officer for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.