The ninth annual Brown Elementary golf tournament fundraiser was recently held Aug. 5 at Lake Tansi Golf Course. The event had outstanding involvement from our community, bringing in much needed funding for the students.
Top finishers for the tournament were in the first flight, first place team were Terry Levix, Steve Kehrer, Tim Sweborg and Gary Barleson. Second place was Dale Aeverman, Randy Gray, Tom Goodbody and Jaxson Reed.
The second flight winning team was was Chuck Buck, Pat O’Hara, Tim Combs and Bruce Kassell. Second place in that flight was Curt Camden, John Frey, Bob Templin and Mike Eelbode.
In the third flight, Tom Guenther, Doug Willcocks, Dallas Logue and Joe Klein won first place. Second was taken by Bruce Borders, Roy Copeland, Kermit Hurley and Joe English.
The Longest Drive top winner was Warren Huddleston.
Brown Elementary School appreciates everyone who participated in the tournament. In addition to those already named, the field also included Steve Kraft, Jean Kraft, Chris Kencitzski, Roy Seaton, Dan Kington, Tim Rich, Judy Rich, Craig Leeper, Becky Leeper, Jeff Houston, Larry Bradley, Mark Houston, Morris Hassler, Stac Miller, Rick Harper, Nancy Harper, Tom Thompson, Suzie Rhodes, Cody King, Sherry Linskens, Dan Linskens, Mike O’Hara, Denny Lown, Dale Houston, Gerald Brewer, Mike Dalton, Carl Hedgecoth, Casey Dillon, Rhonda Huddleston, Mark Tuller, Austin Davenport, Kris Burke and Danny Plumlee.
Also playing were Burt Griffin, Jim McGrady, Conley Dykes, Roger Thackston, Chuck Sullins, Dave Hickey, Chris Seals, David Dodson, Greg Forgey, Phil Colvard, Keith Burgess, Austin Ruppe, , Brad Wyatt, John Collins, Jim Goins, Ron Cower, Everitt Cook, JH Graham, Trish Arbuckle, Judy Wilson, Tammy Tubandt, Don Goodrich, Neil Hussey, Gene Touchstone, Tim Robinson, Lance Beaty, Ed Osbourne, Dwayne Davis, Kevin Lewis, Steve Jones, Josh Hudgins, Phillip Early, Jon Becker, Eli Hudgins, Debbie Jones, Sharon Kington, Brian Wyatt and Bruce Evans.
Rounding out the field was Jeremy Jones, Roger Potter, Rick Dockom, Keith Cross, Dyln Conder, Kenny Wiggins, Randy Speich, Eddie Eller, Marc Akins, Logan Stewart, Joshua Vanwinkle, Roger Rediker, Josh Ward, Milton Brady, Lars Vesper, Mary Vesper, Jennifer King, David King, Dan Arbuckle, Scott Tubandt, Jerry Bahr, Tom Isac, Casey Dillon, Lane Tollett, Kyle Turner, Craig Wyatt, Ray Pilon, Kathleen Pilon, Bill Goldring, Jean Goldring, Bob Hobbs, Ray Harrison, Don Higgins, Uwe Neibauer, Stu Maynard, Dick Ostman, Paul Bame, Dave LaFevre, David Rinks, Robert Parsons, Tim Jones, Shae Keyes, Mark Witt, Jordan Witt, Jason Wild and Jeff Powell.
Businesses and individuals who purchased hole sponsorships or made donations included Safety Dan; Crossville Door Company; Furniture Warehouse; Ivy Hillis Farm Bureau; Cameron Sexton State Representative; Fairfield Homes/Glade Realty; St. Raphael’s Episcopal Church; Happy Sak Exxon; Tri County Equipment; Gerald Brewer Concrete; Shadden Tire; Premier Loans; Gondola; Allied Crane & Rigging; Gordon Atchley Farm Bureau; Edward Jones/Will Dickerson; Attorney Randall Boston; CCHS Jets basketball; David Bell State Farm; Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar; Folds of Honor and Crossroads Lawncare.
Also sponsoring the tournament was Travis Pugh Pressure Washing; Golf Capital Learning Center; Deloy Brown Petroleum LLC; Deb and Harry Shaw; Leroy and Janet Hammond/Richard and Sonja Momsen; members of Cumberland County Elk’s Lodge #2751; Advanced Termite and Pest Control; Durable Products; Swing On Brewing Company; One Bank of Tennessee; Roger Potter Farms; Third TN Realty/Kris Burke; South Cumberland Utility District; Classic Corner Auto; Beyond the Mirror; Cracker Barrel; Forte’s Restaurant and WyndRidge Health and Rehab Center.
There were also several anonymous donations.
Brown Elementary appreciates the involvement of our community to support student growth and achievement.
The proceeds for this tournament help to fund rewards/awards for students’ reading, grades, attendance, behavior, field trips, books, and essential student needs. Every student in the school also receives a new t-shirt at the beginning of the school year.
