The city of Crossville will have its annual Fourth of July fireworks display starting at dark July 4.
All other events at Centennial Park have been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Call 931-456-6632 for more information.
Ruth Ann Lillback, 74, of Crossville, went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020, at Hospice of Cumberland County. She was born in Cleveland, OH, on Oct. 3, 1945, daughter of the late Vern William Sr. and Mildred Lunsford; and sister to the late Vern Lunsford Jr. or West Salem, OH. She i…
In loving memory of Edna Louise Barnes Wyatt. Edna Louise Barnes Wyatt, known to most everyone as Louise, was born on Nov. 12, 1950, to Juanita Pryor Montgomery and Joseph Riley Barnes in Monticello, KY. She passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 70. She was preceded in death …
