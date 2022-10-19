Orders are now being accepted for engraved bricks to support the Veterans & First Responders Memorial at Fairfield Glade.
The bricks will be installed in the Flag Plaza, the first phase and foundation of the Memorial that is designed to recognize and honor individuals who have served or are currently serving in the military or as first responders.
Visit www.vfrmemorial.com/bricks to order the bricks.
The website will provide more details about the options and specifications for each engraving. This includes approved clip art, the limitations on lettering, eligibility and other details to complete the purchase, as well as contact information should questions arise during the ordering process.
After selecting the brick with engraving, donors will be able to see how it looks before placing the order. At this stage of the process, adjustments can be made.
Purchasers are asked to review this step carefully. When the brick is designed to satisfaction, print a copy for future reference.
Once the order is completed, changes cannot be made.
Assistance will be provided to those who are unable to order online with more information in the coming weeks.
The cost for an engraved brick is $150, which includes the price of the brick, sales tax, shipping and installation.
Proceeds from sales will be applied toward construction of the Memorial and the establishment of a reserve fund to pay for future maintenance needs.
The board of directors for the Memorial is excited to have reached this stage in the development of the project. Once permits are secured for site preparation work from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, construction of the Flag Plaza will begin.
Donations toward this project can be made through www.vfrmemorial.com.
