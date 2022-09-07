Danny Brewer, a line cook with Fairfield Glade Community Club, celebrated his 45th year of employment in August.
Danny has been with us going on 45 years, and even though I've only had the pleasure of knowing him for less than a year, he is truly one of the greatest team members we have.
Danny always comes into work with a huge smile and a great attitude, always more than willing to lend a hand whenever someone needs help.
He is efficient and reliable, he is someone you can always count on.
He goes above and beyond the call of duty, and we couldn't be more appreciative of him.
Danny is a real treasure to the kitchen staff and is loved by everyone here.
