Gerontologist Kristi Wick remembers the conundrum she once faced when treating a 93-year-old farmer.
While the man still drove his tractor and fed cattle each day, he also experienced significant heart problems, requiring a medication that made him sleepy and depressed.
When visiting with Wick, he admitted he had stopped taking the medication because it kept him from safely doing the tasks he enjoyed most in life.
“When I asked him, ‘What matters most to you?’ he said that he wanted to continue to be outside, to farm and to work his cattle,” Wick said. “He believed that his work ethic contributed to his overall good health. After discussing the risks of discontinuing the medication, the farmer decided to stop the medication so that he could continue to lead an active life doing what mattered most to him.”
Wick, the Vicky B. Gregg Chair of Gerontology and an assistant professor in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing, said this decision exemplified the man’s personal definition of successful aging.
She will present about healthy aging as part of a larger “engAGING Communities” workshop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Fairfield Glade Community Church, 521 Snead Dr. The workshop is free to participants.
Wick said determining what matters most to each individual when making medical decisions is critical to healthy aging. For some, it may involve prioritizing factors like remaining active, continuing to do hobbies, visiting family, or traveling.
Ultimately, it is about aligning such priorities with health decisions, she said.
“We all age every day, but we have different hopes, dreams and challenges that shape our daily lives,” Wick said. “Have you ever thought about what defines successful aging for you? When health care providers ask a person ‘What matters most?’ it allows health care decisions to be made using a person- centered approach.”
The workshop is part of a larger “engAGING Communities” initiative, led by the UTC School of Nursing. Funded by a $1.5 million grant through the Tennessee Department of Health, engAGING Communities is geared toward empowering faith-based and religious communities around the state to provide outreach, education and support for the aging population and their caregivers.
Stephanie Blaine, project manager for engAGING Communities, said the workshop will include topics such as formalizing end-of-life wishes, addressing common legal issues, mental health, fraud prevention, grandparents raising grandchildren and local resources.
“We will cover a broad range of issues, customized to the needs of the Fairfield Glade community,” Blaine said. “Our goal is to provide communities with tools to facilitate a better quality of life through healthy aging.”
The Rev. James Janecek, pastor of Fairfield Glade Community Church, said his congregation is uniquely poised to host the workshop.
The 220-member church is situated within a retirement/ resort community largely made up of older adults and is in Cumberland County, a rural area with limited medical resources, he said.
“Fairfield Glade Community Church opted to host because our congregation values the importance of reaching out to meet the needs of the community, not to mention most of our church members are older adults,” he said.
“The topics covered directly and frequently impact the physical, mental, social and spiritual well-being of our folks in Fairfield Glade.”
Visit http://www.utc.edu/ engaging for more information about the engAGING Communities initiative or to register for the Fairfield Glade workshop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.