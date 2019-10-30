The Fairfield Glade Dog Park was closed for a week to make improvements, employing the Dog Park Dash Grant funded by the Boyd Foundation. The FG Dog Park board had cement pads poured under the pavilions and at the entryways to extend the sidewalk into the park area.
Fairfield Glade Dog Park President Jackie Meacham said the improvements helped so there would be better drainage and less mud. The FG Dog Park board has also begun to upgrade the water system to make running water available all year, whereas they would have to shut the water off in the winter to keep it from freezing.
Meacham also said they have also purchased a new lawnmower to replace the old one which was 25 years old and had several mechanical issues.
“These improvements are all being done with the Boyd grant,” Meacham said. “We have other upgrades that will be accomplished in the spring. Some of them are a gazebo in the center dog park, solar fans in all pavilions, new benches and agility equipment for the dogs.”
