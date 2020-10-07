Bob Borden and his wife, Mary, recently moved to Fairfield Glade from Illinois and are quickly making an impact in the community.
Their Borden Insurance Agency sponsored a fun-filled afternoon of pickleball Sept. 27 at Fairfield Glade Racquet Center.
Men and women took to the courts to play one of America’s fastest-growing sports in a round-robin format.
Winners for each division were Jackie Flick, 2.5 Women; Dee Dee Brickner, 3.0 Women; Steve Brickner, 3.0 Men; Klaire Varney, 3.5 Women; and Terry Hanna, 3.5/4.0 Men.
Borden Insurance Agency focuses on helping people of Tennessee with getting the right Medicare coverage.
