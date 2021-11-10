The Fairfield Glade Fire Department will have a drive-thru boot fundraising event from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Food City on Peavine Rd.
Look for the FGFD fire engine in the upper parking lot area.
For donor’s convenience, they can drop cash or checks from their driver side window.
Due to past health guidelines, the fire department was unable to hold its popular Labor Day pancake breakfast.
Firefighters appreciate the public’s support and generosity in the upcoming boot drive. Volunteer firefighters look forward to seeing everyone.
