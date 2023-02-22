Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors announced Tuesday that the Club has agreed to enter into a three-year partnership with Bobby Jones Links to manage its food and beverage operations at Stonehenge Grille and the snack bars at each of the four golf courses effective immediately.
Bobby Jones Links will also consult on the potential food and beverage operations at the to-be-rebuilt Druid Hills Golf Course.
Food and beverage operations have long been a source of contention in Fairfield Glade, with residents wanting more dining options and lower subsidies.
After years of attempted streamlining, the food and beverage subsidies have come down but are still considerable despite few dining options.
In 2022, the Club budgeted to subsidize food and beverage $262,803, but by November was projected to subsidize $324,340.
In 2023, the Club budgeted the food and beverage subsidy at $269,694.
The board’s statement is that the goal is to significantly reduce the food and beverage subsidy, enhance the food and beverage experience and is unanimous in its belief that engaging a management company was in the Club’s best interest.
Subsequently, the FGCC board of directors solicited proposals from four professional management and consulting companies, each evaluating the Club’s food and beverage operations.
According to FGCC Board, Bobby Jones Links has expertise in managing food and beverage operations. The Board chose Bobby Jones Links and entered into a three-year management agreement to be evaluated annually.
Based in Atlanta with a regional office in Naples, FL, Bobby Jones Links is a privately owned club management and consulting company offering management solutions for all club departments.
“With collective experience at hundreds of clubs, we can manage any club, anywhere,” read the Bobby Jones Links website.
Regarding food and beverage, as the company describes, “Bobby Jones Links excels in this notoriously difficult area to manage well. At every one of our clubs, we have mastered how to make food and beverage profitable while offering our customers and members delightful and ever-changing culinary and catered experiences.”
FGCC previously worked with Bobby Jones Links in November 2021, hired to consult and provide leadership staff training, financial department organization and systems review and access to their national accounts buying power.
“The Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors was very pleased with this initial engagement, and savings attributed to access to Bobby Jones Links’ buying power was over $141,000 in 2022,” read the FGCC announcement.
The FGCC board said day-to-day activities will remain the same. However, Bobby Jones Links team members will be at Club dining venues to oversee food and beverage operations, including a manager. The manager will report to the FGCC board of directors.
The announcement continued, “Bobby Jones Links intends to hire all current Community Club food and beverage employees to ensure continuity of service from the same friendly staff when you visit Stonehenge Grille and the snack bars.”
Food and beverage performance updates and Bobby Jones Links’ management fees will be reported during FGCC board of directors monthly meetings, along with the Club’s financial reports.
Bobby Jones Links will continuously seek input from the community on their experiences and new programs, events, specials and surveys.
Visit www.bobbyjoneslinks.com for more about the company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.