Earlier this year, the board of directors completed a review of the current Fairfield Glade strategic plan and gave serious consideration to evaluating what the next strategic planning steps should be for our community.
The board concluded that it was appropriate to engage an independent professional consulting firm familiar with strategic planning in the club industry to conduct a comprehensive strategic planning engagement.
A request for proposal was prepared and distributed to several consulting firms familiar with strategic planning in the club industry.
The field of respondents was narrowed to two firms, and Private Club Associates has been chosen to conduct the strategic planning engagement for the Fairfield Glade Community Club.
Private Club Associates is familiar with our community, having completed previous engagements in Fairfield Glade.
This comprehensive strategic planning engagement will deliver a strategic plan document designed to grow, change, and evolve with time.
The plan will be consistent with the Community Club’s mission statement, vision statement, core values and the social fabric of Fairfield Glade.
Included in the process will be an analysis of emerging trends among communities like ours and an examination of our facility-use data, along with forecasting of future needs.
There will be interviews with random community members, leaders and key stakeholders with an impact on community development.
You can expect to be surveyed regarding your use of our various amenities. And you may be asked to participate in focus groups.
a membership communications plan will also be a component of this planning process.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the strategic planning initiative can reach out to the strategic planning team by sending email messages to the Strategic Planning Team at strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc.
Information concerning the strategic planning team will also be available on the Community Club website.
As part of this strategic planning engagement, we will form a reconstituted strategic planning committee.
This committee will play an important role throughout the process to develop the strategic plan document.
Once the strategic plan document is completed, presented to our membership, and approved by the board, the committee will be charged with annually recommending updates based on new trends, new data and new needs and conditions as they are identified.
The committee will develop and update a work plan to be reviewed annually by the board.
An announcement regarding the recruitment process for the Strategic Planning Committee will be distributed shortly.
We are focused on ensuring that we embrace a strategy and process that yields a strategic transformation that is relevant to Fairfield Glade’s core values and provides a specific pathway forward for Fairfield Glade’s future growth and continued prosperity.
The strategic planning engagement to be conducted by Private Club Associates is expected to take approximately 13 months and will cost $118,000.
The strategic planning engagement proposal will be considered by the board of directors at the Thursday, Oct. 26, board meeting.
