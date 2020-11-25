Fairfield Glade Community Club held its 2021 budget presentation meeting on Friday, Nov. 13. The board will consider approval of the budget at the last FGCC board meeting of the year, set for Dec. 10.
The proposed budget was presented by FGCC treasurer Bruce Cox. Board advisory committees including the Strategic Planning, Major Capital Projects and Financial Advisory committees contributed to the development of the FGCC 2021 budget.
During 2020, FGCC experienced approximately $1.9 million in amenity revenue losses due to COVID-19, a reflection of the closures from March 21-April 30.
Expenses were reduced and projects canceled to compensate for the amenity losses, including road paving at $650,000, lake de-silting at $165,000, wages and benefits reduction of $750,400, sales cost at $475,542, repair and maintenance at $171,000, chemicals and sand at $140,000 and advertising at $80,000, totaling over $2.4 million in reduced expenses.
The proposed 2021 dues assessment fees include a $4 increase for A-tier properties, $3.40 for B-tier and $2.60 for C-tier.
There was no proposed increase for sanitation and sewer service in 2021.
For A-tier properties, dues are proposed to be $70, $8 for sanitation and $30 for sewer, for a monthly total of $108, and $1,296 annually. A-tier residences with septic are assessed at $70 dues and $8 for sanitation for monthly cost of $78 and $936 annually. A-tier developed lots with road and sewer access are $70. Proposed fees for B-tier lots are assessed at $59.50 monthly, or $714 annually, while C-tier lots are assessed at $45.50 and investor/developer C-tier lots are $45.75 monthly.
The proposed 2021 budget allocations of the dues are set to have 75% go to operations and 25% to capital.
Allocations of the $70 monthly A-tier dues are: 27% or $19.53 to general and administrative expenses, 24% or $16.86 to community maintenance, 17% or $11.81 to enhanced community services (road paving, fire department, police department), 10% or $7.42 to Community and Conference Center, 7% or $5.18 for food and beverage, 6% or $4.06 to the Racquet Center, 5% or $3.85 to golf, 3% or $2.01 to marketing and events, and 1% or $.073 to the marinas.
The 2021 budget proposed an average of 4% amenities fees increase for all amenities per activity, which Cox said was comparatively a smaller increase than communities like FG. Both the dues assessments as well as the amenities increases are attributed to rising costs, with 5% wage increase, 18% insurance increase, road mowing contract increase and others, resulting in the need to increase revenue to manage the higher expenses of an additional $720,587.
The 2021 budget handouts, slideshow and presentation video are all available on the club’s website, under member login, latest news.
FGCC welcomes questions and comments regarding the proposed budget to be emailed to board@fairfieldglade.cc. The board will vote to approve the proposed 2021 budget at the FGCC board meeting on Dec. 10.
