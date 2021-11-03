Time change reminder
On Sunday, Nov. 7, it is time to turn your clocks back one hour to Central Standard Time.
Veterans Day
We want to remind all our members that the Veterans and First Responders Memorial at Fairfield Glade will be hosting their groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at Robin Hood Park.
To honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans, we will once again be providing Fairfield Glade dining gift cards to veterans at The Center beginning on Nov. 11, for use anytime at Stonehenge Grille.
Flu season is here
As we have stated on many occasions, it is your choice as to whether, or not you feel comfortable using our facilities or participating in planned activities. The decision to be vaccinated or to wear a mask are matters of individual choice, and we respect your right to choose what is best for you as an individual. We strongly encourage each of our members and staff members to seek the advice and counsel of your primary health care provider, and then to make an informed decision as you consider being vaccinated for the coronavirus to protect yourself from being infected, and from infecting and spreading the virus to your loved ones, your friends, and your neighbors.
We also strongly encourage each of our members and staff to wear a mask, whether you are vaccinated or not, when you are inside and in close contact with others if you do not know if they have been vaccinated.
Let’s not forget that the common flu is a type of coronavirus and the annual flu season is arriving soon. Before the coronavirus became a topic of discussion in our polarized political environment, we were all comfortable getting our annual flu shots to minimize the effects of being exposed to someone with the flu. So, let’s all do the right thing and make a good decision to take the time to receive our annual flu vaccination.
Recognition continues
On Sept. 29, our Fairfield Glade Police Department was officially granted the award of accreditation by the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation (TELA) Program. This state accreditation, coupled with the international accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), makes our Fairfield Glade Police Department only the 35th law enforcement agency, out of over 600 agencies in Tennessee, to be dual accredited.
We are extremely proud of the fact that now two independent professional law enforcement organizations have confirmed what we already knew, our Fairfield Glade Police Department, led by Chief Mike Williams, is staffed by an extraordinary team of dedicated law enforcement professionals. Dual accreditation is an exceptional accomplishment for a department our size.
Food & Beverage Update
We have heard comments from many members expressing the desire to have a variety of dining options. We recently announced this winter we will try a different approach with some new dining options, using both the Stonehenge Grille and The Center. At Stonehenge Grille, we will be introducing a Sunday Brunch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a special limited menu from 2-8 p.m., featuring football fan favorites and our most popular selling items.
Theme nights like Steak Night, Seafood Night, and Italian Night will return on Monday evenings from 4-8 p.m. starting Nov. 15. Like Thanksgiving at Stonehenge Grille, we expect to host a Christmas Brunch and a New Year’s Eve Dinner.
We are also working with caterers to have some special events at The Center beginning in November or December. Other special events like our Superbowl Party, Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day will be provided by our Stonehenge Grille team at The Center.
Project updates
Here are the latest updates on our Major Capital Projects:
•Racquet Center Renovation
Construction on the Racquet Center Renovation project continues with work on the original pro shop and check-in area, that will include additional restrooms with showers. The project remains on track to be completed by end of year, depending on the weather and material availability.
•Robin Hood Park expansion
We are proceeding with the initial planning for the next phase of the Robin Hood Park expansion project and have received the site survey results. We look forward to additional community amenities, including a new pavilion with restrooms and bocce ball courts in time for Memorial Day next year.
•Heatherhurst Clubhouse renovation
We continue to work with the architect to review alternative renovations to update the Heatherhurst snack bar area. Once we have received cost estimates for the alternatives, we’ll be able to make a decision on the extent of the renovations. Actual construction will be deferred until the end of the 2022 golf season.
•Druid Hills Project
The Druid Hills advance planning team continues to work on the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community. A community town hall was held this week to provide the planning team with additional input and comments.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills advance planning team by sending email messages to druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc. Information concerning the Druid Hills advance planning team is available on the Fairfield Glade Community Club website.
At the Oct. 28 Board of Directors Meeting, the Board approved a purchase requisition for a new odor control system for Wilbourn SPC in the amount of $38,961.
That is our October update from Across The Board.
