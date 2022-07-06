The Fairfield Glade Community Club is re-evaluating its food and beverage plans after what it termed low community support for expanded dining options in the community.
“The lack of community support for our food and beverage operations during 2022 is consistent with the trend we have seen since 2019,” John Wedgworth, vice president of the board, read during the Across the Board portion of the June 23 board meeting.
According to Wedgworth, only 1.8% of households in Fairfield Glade spent $100 or more a month at Fairfield Glade restaurants in 2019. At that time, the community club operated two full-service restaurants: Stonehenge Grill and Legends at Druid Hills. Wedgworth said that equated to about four meals per month.
That number fell to 1.1% of households in 2021.
“While we hear comments from segments of our membership that they want additional dining options, the demonstrated lack of support speaks volumes to the contrary,” Wedgworth said.
Board member Greg Jones, who is also working on the planning committee for renovation of Druid Hills, disagreed with the board’s assessment.
“The reason I take somewhat exception to that is, the data that is presented is correct, but it’s data. It’s not information,” Jones said. “Information is what we need to take actionable steps.”
The board is searching for a new food and beverage director following the announcement in May that Jaimon Lyons was leaving to take a new job in Chattanooga.
Wedgworth said the new director would focus on Stonehenge Grill. He also said the community club had hosted a variety of dining events at the Stonehenge Grill and The Center since the end of 2021.
“Community support for these events was significantly less than we anticipated resulting in lackluster financial performance,” Wedgworth said.
The board had been considering adding a commercial kitchen to The Center, which was built with a warming kitchen. In March, the board approved an engineering study to evaluate adding a full commercial kitchen to the facility in hopes of expanding its banquet and facility rental revenue.
Wedgworth said the board was reconsidering those plans in light of the lackluster reception to the dining events along with other capital improvement plans.
Scaling back food and beverage affects more than just the people who live in Fairfield Glade, Jones said, noting restaurants are used by timeshare members, which make up about 23% of food and beverage revenue, and other visitors such as people purchasing golf packages, and prospective members eyeing Fairfield Glade for relocation.
“We don’t get responses from them in surveys,” Jones said, adding that board decisions to affect those individuals. “If we don’t go out and actively pursue answers from the timeshares, we won’t know.”
Jones said previous surveys didn’t include a process to find out what requirements.
“And we didn’t come back to the community and say, ‘These are the requirements we’re getting from you. Are you willing to pay for it?’ And then tell you what it’s going to cost,” Jones said. “Then we can have an honest conversation around what we want to do and what we should do.”
Jones said the Druid Hills committee continues to explore how to engage the community in the planning process. He said there will be a food and beverage survey about what the facility should include for food service.
“As we get feedback back from the community, our intention is to fine tune that and survey to get at the underlying issues of what’s in that feedback,” Jones said.
Jones said golf package visitors have shared they want places to eat at the resort so that they do not have to continually leave the area for food.
He felt a similar process should be used for overall food and beverage operations by the club.
“We need to talk to Realtors and the developer,” Jones added, saying past surveys noted the club should provide amenities that reflect the wants and needs of both current and prospective members and guests.
“We need to be looking at how we’re marketing, what the trends are, how other people are going to be encouraged to come here. It’s not just the members taking a vote and saying that’s the only thing we need to consider,” Jones said.
All of that information should be evaluated when determining priorities and the capital plan, he said.
