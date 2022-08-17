Can we do better than 36.4% this time?
That is the highest percentage of eligible votes cast in a Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors election in the past five election years.
The average during that time is 34.2%.
That’s slightly more than one-third of the votes that could have been cast.
Voting to decide which one of three candidates we will elect to the board began this month. Property owners in good standing can vote until Sept. 2.
For those who haven’t yet voted, time’s a-wastin’.
There are several reasons why we should vote, among them:
• A message we often hear in our government elections is “If you don’t vote, don’t complain.” That also should apply to our Community Club elections because board members set policies that affect us.
• It is our right as members of the community club. Why ignore that right, especially when voting is so easy? Voting is by email or mail-in paper ballot. Exercising this right takes little time and effort.
• Overcome the “voting blocs.” This is a big issue.
Wyndham, with 1,334 votes, holds the most influence in our elections. There are 12,141 votes eligible to be cast in this election, and 11% of them belong to Wyndham. Also of note: The timeshare associations have 487 votes, or 4%.
Let’s look at a hypothetical scenario with about 50% of all eligible votes cast. (Wishful thinking here.) That’s 6,070 votes, with Wyndham and the timeshare associations having 1,821, or 30%, of them.
If Wyndham and the timeshare associations cast all of their votes for the same candidate, that leaves 4,249 votes all other participating property owners will spread among three candidates.
A candidate getting at least all of the Wyndham votes would have a clear and possibly insurmountable advantage over the other two.
It stands to reason that the more candidates and fewer voting property owners there are in an election the greater the influence voting blocs have.
But let’s not bash Wyndham and the timeshare associations because they have so many votes. They are entitled to those votes and have every right to cast them anyway they want just as individuals who own multiple lots can cast their votes as they want. That is fair under the policy of one vote for each property owned.
And consider this: There are 7,697 property owners who own just a single lot and are eligible to vote. That’s a tremendous amount of potential votes.
Doing the math, minus the Wyndham and timeshare associations’ blocs, 2,623 votes are held by other owners of multiple lots. They, too, should be part of the vote.
We can see why it is so important for all eligible property owners to vote, even those who don’t live here; many board decisions affect them, too.
We all should determine the outcomes of our board elections if they are to reflect the wishes of the community as a whole.
But with 36.4% the strongest showing in the past five elections, we have a long way to go.
