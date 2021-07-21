A number of Fairfield Glade Community Club committees are taking applications for members for 2022.
Committees requiring résumés and non-disclosure agreements if appointed are:
Architectural Control Committee
Financial Advisory Committee
Governmental Relations Committee
Strategic Planning Committee
Committees requiring non-disclosure agreements if appointed are:
Property Standards Committee
Election Committee
Other committees taking applications for members are:
Environmental Committee
Golf Committee
Racquet Sports Committee
Trails Committee
Lakes Committee — Representatives are sought for Malvern, Canterbury, Catherine, Oxford, Sherwood and Spring lakes
The board of directors typically appoints new committee members in September in order to give those new members a couple of months to attend meetings before officially being on the committee at the beginning of the following year.
Those retiring committee members would still be effective until the end of the year.
Committee applications are available at the FGCC Administration Office at 7827 Peavine Rd., or on the club’s website at fairfieldglade.cc under member login/admin/board of directors/committees.
Applications should be returned to the Administration Office.
