A number of Fairfield Glade Community Club committees are taking applications for members for 2022.

Committees requiring résumés and non-disclosure agreements if appointed are:

Architectural Control Committee

Financial Advisory Committee

Governmental Relations Committee

Strategic Planning Committee

 

Committees requiring non-disclosure agreements if appointed are:

Property Standards Committee

Election Committee

 

Other committees taking applications for members are:

Environmental Committee

Golf Committee

Racquet Sports Committee

Trails Committee

Lakes Committee — Representatives are sought for Malvern, Canterbury, Catherine, Oxford, Sherwood and Spring lakes

The board of directors typically appoints new committee members in September in order to give those new members a couple of months to attend meetings before officially being on the committee at the beginning of the following year. 

Those retiring committee members would still be effective until the end of the year.

Committee applications are available at the FGCC Administration Office at 7827 Peavine Rd., or on the club’s website at fairfieldglade.cc under member login/admin/board of directors/committees.

Applications should be returned to the Administration Office.

Tags

Trending Video