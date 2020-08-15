Kids on the Rise has postponed its annual Blue Jean Ball benefit until next spring.
Organizers had originally planned the event for Aug. 15.
“We will reschedule the event for June 2021 and are hopeful that our guests can then safely have a great time as we have in years past,” a Facebook post about the event stated. “We want to say a huge thank you to our generous sponsors who have agreed to sponsor our programs this year! We love our community!”
The annual event is a relaxing fun evening that includes dinner, silent and live auctions and live music for listening and dancing pleasure.
Kids on the Rise matches caring adult mentors with children or youth who may be experiencing an opportunity gap or difficult day-to-day challenge. The team meets as often as possible to create a positive one-on-one relationship to build a level of trust that enhances learning and life skills for the children involved.
Those wishing to support Kids on the Rise may make a donation at kidsontherise.org or through the group’s Facebook.
Call 931-459-2388 for details on how to help make a difference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.