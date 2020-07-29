Sally Neckvatal will teach the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade Smorgasbord class from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 4 in Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Neckvatal will teach students
how to create flowers that Mother Nature has not yet produced with common and unusual fabrics embellished with foil, Angelina fibers, beads and ephemera to create a fast and easy three-dimensional floral picture.
Several samples will be shown to inspire students to create their unique flowers.
One or two projects suitable for framing or turning into a greeting card can be created. This project requires very little sewing — some stitches with a hand needle and thread — and lots of fusing.
Students are encouraged to bring their own craft scissors and sharp fabric scissors.
While materials will be supplied, those attending are encouraged to bring any unusual fabrics, buttons and beads that they may want on their project.
Smorgasbord classes are monthly two-hour art classes geared to participants at all skill levels.
Offered by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, the registration fee for each Smorgasbord class is $20 per person for both Art Guild members and guests.
Sign up for this and other Smorgasbord classes at the Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Drive. Call 931-707-7249 for information or to enroll and pay by credit card.
The registration fee must be paid at the time of registration to hold an opening in the class.
Class size is limited; participants are encouraged to register early.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, an equal opportunity provider, and offers original art and unique gifts for viewing and for sale.
The Plateau Art Center is handicap accessible. Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.