The Fairfield Glade Council of Churches held a Community Thanksgiving Service on Nov. 22.
It was a grateful, thankful and blessed service attended by many people from the community who donated the generous goodwill offering shared with Bread of Life Rescue Mission and the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency.
The Fairfield Glade Council of Churches is a consortium of five churches in Fairfield Glade.
In addition to conducting public prayer services, the Council investigates needs in the community that can be best served through the involvement of the churches.
Examples of services in which the Council was involved in assessing the need and modeling a solution are Fairfield Glade Residence Services, Peavine Care Center and Good Samaritan Assisted Living.
Membership in the Council is open to churches in Fairfield Glade who would like to join and promote the role of the member churches in the community.
