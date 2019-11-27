The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for Nov. 10-16, 2019:
Nov. 12 — Hickory Ridge Lane, Theft. A resident reported a handgun stolen after hiring two subjects to help him at his home.
Nov. 12 — Stonehenge Dr., Theft. Heatherhurst Golf Pro Shop had items stolen by a shoplifter.
Nov. 13 — Lakeview Dr., Arrest (DUI). A motorist was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for DUI.
Security Tip of the Week
Getting ready for the huge sales and all the great deals on Black Friday? Are you ready to get shopping after that turkey and football?
If so, here are some safety tips. Before leaving home, remember that Black Friday is all about being smart with money, not just with how it's spent, but how it's protected. Planning a shopping trip can save shoppers time and money.
Cell phone reception can be spotty in some stores, large malls and retail outlets, so set a specific time and place to meet up after scouring stores for bargains.
Shopping with a single credit card is safer because it's easier to cancel one card than several, if a wallet or purse gets lost or stolen.
When shopping online, use secure connections and only shop at websites you trust.
Confirm all purchases, online and in-store, and save all receipts. Receipts are needed to make exchanges, refunds and to dispute an incorrect charge.
Know your rights when it comes to refunds, cancellations, returns, layaways, bait and switch, and rainchecks.
Report lost or stolen credit, debit and ATM cards immediately. Acting fast limits liability for unauthorized charges.
Know gift card rules. Gift cards are required to be valid for limited amounts of time depending on which company it is from and which state it is sold in. Know the gift card rules before you purchase.
Nothing gets a thief going like a car full of shopping bags that are clearly visible. Lock them in the trunk or, if possible, take them directly home.
Make sure to bring a bottle of water and a few light snacks. Spending hours wading through shoppers and stores can leave people exhausted and dehydrated.
Use the buddy system. As with anything, there's safety in numbers. If you do plan on separating, make a plan to meet up and consider color coordinating. That way, it will be easier to spot your friends or family members.
Keep your purse on your body or your wallet in your front pocket. Don't make it easy for purse snatchers and pickpockets. Leaving a bag unattended is almost an invitation, and it's significantly easier for someone to steal a wallet when it's in their back pocket.
Whether you're leaving the house at the crack of dawn (or dusk) in search of Black Friday deals or saving your holiday shopping for the last minute, keep these safety tips in mind and be safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.