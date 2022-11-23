Feeding the birds is a great way to help nature.
First choice for seeds is the seed heads of Tennessee native plants. However, in inclement weather, these sources are not always accessible.
That’s where birdfeeders come to the rescue. Choosing the best birdseed can seem challenging, and cost is always a consideration.
Don’t pay for filler that the birds don’t eat. These fillers include milo, wheat corn and oats and are often the majority of the seed in inexpensive seed mixes. Review the ingredients listed. They are listed by the quantity of each seed in the mix.
The best bet to please most Tennessee songbirds is black oil sunflower seed. Safflower is loved by cardinals, hated by squirrels.
Peanuts are loved by woodpeckers, chickadees, nuthatches, etc. White and red millet are a treat for goldfinch, and when the seeds fall to the ground, are gobbled up by Juncos.
Master Gardeners of Cumberland County are producing premium bird treats to sell to support UT Gardens, Crossville: Plateau Discovery Gardens.
Premium birdseed wreaths with quality ingredients and Birdy Bark Butter logs are available and make great gifts.
A variety of birds flock to these treats. Bluebirds love Birdy Bark Butter.
Wreaths are $15 and come in a gift bag ready for gift giving.
Logs come with a cord for hanging, and 10 ounces of Birdy Bark Butter is available for $10 in a gift bag ready for gift giving.
An extra pound of Birdy Bark Butter is $5.
Contact Jennifer at 931- 484-0034 or jburns35@utk.edu to order birdseed wreaths and Birdy Bark Butter logs.
