The Fairfield Glade Rotary Club will host Mark Baldwin at its noon meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24, when the Crossville meteorologist will share his insights about Bigfoot.
Bigfoot, also commonly referred to as Sasquatch in Canadian and American folklore, is an ape-like creature purported to inhabit the forests of North America. Bigfoot is named after its big footprints.
Is it real, or just a myth and hoax? Sightings have been reported at Wildwood Stables in Fairfield Glade.
Baldwin will also discuss the first-ever Bigfoot Festival coming to Crossville on Oct. 16. This is going to be a family-friendly event with so much fun for everyone.
The public is invited to attend the meeting. Rotarians look forward to meeting everyone; go few minutes early to get acquainted with the membership.
Call Fairfield Glade Rotary Club President Rand McFarlin at 615-943-2071 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.