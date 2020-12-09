Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church, led by Kristi Isaacson, Nancy Keith and mission leader Vanessa Petty, had a goal of collecting 550 shoeboxes for the Operation Christmas Çhild shoebox outreach program.
Many volunteers met weekly to work on Operation Christmas Child shoebox contents. This involved securing fabric, cutting, sewing, gluing, stringing, donating and sorting resulting in unique handcrafted gifts.
Those feeling more comfortable at home were sewing, drilling and woodworking.
Many in the congregation participated by purchasing T-shirts, underwear, socks and hygiene items. Prayer and love went into each item.
The Friday night assembly party at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church resulted in packing 597 boxes.
The church was also the curb drop-off site for the Glade, processing 1,538 boxes from churches and individuals.
Norma Wallace was the drop-off contact at Crossville First Baptist Church, where 2,860 boxes were collected.
The boxes were loaded onto one and a half U-Haul trucks and taken to Jamestown for the balance of Plateau area boxes.
These boxes were delivered to Charlotte, NC, one of Samaritan’s Purse’s many distribution centers.
A group of volunteers traveled to the Samaritan Purse Distribution center near Atlanta to work on the final processing for shipping.
At each distribution center, the boxes will be inspected, Good News story inserted and processed for shipping.
The boxes will be distributed around the world; 4,995 shoe boxes from the Cumberland County community shows Tennessee as the Volunteer State with concern and love for children.
Thanks to the many who participated in this worthwhile ministry for children.
