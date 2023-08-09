Daily pontoon cruises of Lakes Dartmoor and St. George are among the many events planned over the five-day Labor Day weekend in Fairfield Glade.
Cruises will start at 1 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 4 at the marinas. Lake Dartmoor will have an additional cruise at 4 p.m. each day.
Kicking off Labor Day weekend is the annual Safety Day program of Fairfield Glade Police Department, Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Vendors will be on site at The Square at Peavine. Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, with document shredding offered from 10 a.m.-noon.
The weekend continues with line dancing by D.J. and Donna Garrison at The Grove at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
The fun continues Saturday, Sept. 2, with Fairfield Glade Fire Department’s pancake breakfast from 6-11 a.m. at The Center, at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Firefighters and Ladies Auxiliary members prepare and serve a meal of orange juice, coffee, milk, sausage and all-you-can-eat pancakes for $8 for adults, $3 for ages 9 and younger.
Funds raised through the pancake breakfast will help fund fire department operations.
After breakfast, head over to The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. for the annual Labor Day craft festival, sponsored by Peterson Real Estate Team EXP Realty.
Vendors will offer arts, crafts and food from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Pet fun and music by D.J. and Donna Garrison will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, with special Saturday music by Memory Road from 2-4 p.m. Sunday’s craft show music will be by Don and Tommie from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Soul Soup will give the final installment in the season’s Mirror Lake Blast summer music series from 5:45-8 p.m. Monday. Concession sales start at 5 p.m. Mirror Lake Blast is sponsored by Dave Kirk Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Call The Center at 931-484-3722 for more information about Labor Day activities.
