Bible Study Tech will begin its fall sessions in September.
The interdenominational group of women who meet from 1:30-3:30 p.m. each Monday from Sept. 18-Nov. 13 (with the exception of Oct. 16) in the fellowship hall of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church, 231 Westchester Dr.
Together, the group watches videos and studies books written by strong Christian teachers to delve into topics and people of the Bible.
Small group discussion and prayer are part of each weekly session.
On the recommendation of founder Karen Hein, the eight-week Bible study will use the book and DVDs, “From Beginning to Forever” by Elizabeth Woodson.
It reveals the entirety of Scripture as God’s big story and His work to redeem and restore the entire world.
Woodson guides readers through rich theological truths from Genesis to Revelation and shows them how they are a part of God’s great work today.
Features of this study include:
• Leader helps for group discussions
• Seven weeks of personal study to be completed between eight group sessions
• Eight teaching videos, approximately 30-35 minutes each
Each book includes a “redemption code” for individual video streaming that allows each participant to watch and rewatch on their own devices.
Those wishing to participate are asked to call Mim Buysse at 505-699-8547 or Elaine Holman at 931-200-7828 to preregister.
