Bible Connections Ministries hosted Fairfield Glade Police Department for a “Back the Blue” luncheon on Aug. 27.
“We thought, as a ministry, we would try to do something that would show our appreciation,” said Bible Connections Ministries founder Pastor Shay Raines, “and that we fully support our police officers.”
Raines and her husband, Tony, wanted to create an opportunity to welcome FGPD officers with open arms and make sure they knew they were supported and appreciated for their service to and protection of the community.
“This is such a special occasion,” said FGPD Chief Michael Williams. “We can’t thank Bible Connections Ministries enough.”
Raines followed with a blessing over the food and protection over the lives of the officers, thankful for the opportunity to get to minister and fellowship with FGPD.
She said, “We just want to thank you all for what you do every day and how you put your life on the line for the community and the citizens.”
FGPD officers sat down in camaraderie to a hearty meal, good conversations and live music by Jay Fox, singing contemporary praise and worship music. The dessert station had cupcakes with police-themed cake toppers and a sheet cake decorated as a “Thin Blue Line” American flag.
FGPD Major Wesley Pemberton thanked Raines and the ministry for the meal and offered the closing prayer.
“It was such a great time and each officer who attended felt appreciated,” Williams added. “I think that was the goal, to make us feel appreciated, and they came through big time. We were honored to attend.”
