The 2021 Fairfield Glade Member-Member golf tournament played Aug. 14-15 finished after three-plus hours of rain delays and having to finish in the dark two days in a row.
Women’s overall winners are Tina Bezek and Cathy Tipton.
Inclement weather and darkness did not allow all men’s flights to play both days so only flight winners were awarded their prizes and there was no overall winner.
Current tournament committee members have completed their three-year commitment and a new committee has agreed to take over for next year’s tournament.
The Fairfield Glade Member-Member Golf Tournament would not be possible without the support of sponsors:
Platinum — Action Heating & Cooling; Dave Kirk Automotive; First National Bank of Tennessee; Peavine Wine & Liquor; Servpro of Cumberland, Morgan & White counties
Gold — Atlas Homes Tennessee; Benchmark Physical Therapy; Cherokee Beverage; Cumberland Eye Care; Cumberland Medical Center; Food City; Zurich Homes
Silver — A-1 Auto Repair; Advanced Termite & Pest Control; Best Friends Veterinary; Better Homes & Gardens/Gwin Realty; Boyd Eye Care; Buckeye Medical Equipment; Clearview Closet & Blind; Crawford Family Chiropractic; Crossville Wholesale Carpet; Crye-Leike Brown Realty; Forte’s on the Square; Gernt Insurance; Golf Capital Learning Center; Good Samaritan Society; Hot Springs Spa; Jeff Woods Construction; JP Nascar; Mayberry’s Home Complete; Ivy J. Gardner; Esq.; Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique; R.W. Baird; Tastykake/Flowers Bakery; Tim & Sue Tewalt; The Dogwalk Resort & Spa; Weichert Realty/The Webb Agency; Witt Financial Group
The final results are:
Women’s Flight 1 Low Gross — Suzanne Clarksean/Suzanne Rhodes, first; Nancy Harper/Rhonda Huddleston, second; Chris Kencitzski/Jean Kraft, third; Brenda Davis/Cindy Shelton, fourth; and Judy Wilson/Renee Guenther, fifth.
Women’s Flight 1 Low Net — Carol Soucie/Frances Hopp, first; Judy Rich/Rebecca Leeper, second; Donna Harper/Vera Collins, third; Angie Stanton/Sheryl Vorst, fourth; and Young-Boon Cantey/Yong Chagnon, fifth.
Women’s Flight 2 Low Gross —Ellen Piersol/Janis Gifford, first; Ginger Edwards/Melanie Fawbush, second; Cynthia Hartlieb/Lori Bahr, third; Donna Walters/Sandra Inman; and fifth, Dale Renton/Jeani Miller
Women’s Flight 2 Low Net — Julie Bockman/Lauri Speckmann, first; Patricia Arbuckle/Tammy Tubandt, sescond; Chris Shumate/Joyce Stackhouse, third; Joanie Boggan/Juliana Kratt, fourth; Linda Lebreux/Mary Nagy, fifth.
Women’s Flight 3 Low Gross — Kathleen Laulette/Parmela Shoemaker, first; Pat McKissick/Patricia Poulin, second; Margaret Lukoskie/Suzanne Orris, third; Judi Kaines/Pat Hendershot, fourth; and Kay Bathurst/Susan Knutson, fifth.
Women’s Flight 3 Low Net — Pat Schudiske/Sharon Bush, first; Jackie Baker/Sherry Stanley, second; Sue Godfrey/Mary Snell, third; Diana Ackling/Sally Grant, fourth; and Delores Nannini/Janet Cellio, fifth.
Men’s Flight 4 Low Net — Terry Levix/Tim Sweborg, first; Calvin Smart/Tim Driggs, second; James Morrison/Tim Rich, third; Rich Tolly/William Thurn, fourth; and Ken Neyens/Mike Suppa, fifth.
Men’s Flight 5 Low Net — Gary Burleson/John Lapsley, first; David Groat/James Dunnigan, second; Michael Stalder/Ron Keith, third; Bob Grossi/Osmund Fundingsland, fourth; and Jim Edwards/Scott Maher, fifth.
Men’s Flight 6 Low Net — Charlie Fields/Donald Higgins, first; Kevin Freeman/Richard Morales, second; Dwight Lynn/Jack Speckman, third; Charles Wilson/Coy Watson, fourth; and Richard Orna/Russell Fink, fifth.
Men’s Flight 7 Low Net — Michael Day/Richard Diem, first; Jason Wilt/John Frey, second; Joe Klein/Mike Eelbode, third; Al Love/David Allstaedt, fourth; and Jeff Devers/Larry McNamara, fifth.
Men’s Flight 8 Low Net — Frederick Vanklaveren/Rickie Keyes, first; Danny Huber/Roger Hardin, second; Craig Burns/George Vokey, third; Jeff Powell/Scott Tubandt, fourth; and Dan O’reilly/Scott Carson, fifth.
Men’s Flight 9 Net — Dion Pike/Steve Markel, first; Bruce Pylant/Tim Lynch, second; Gary Fitch/Raymond Kellogg, third; John Schornack/Lou Poulin, fourth; and Frank Pipino/Richard Woltz, fifth.
Men’s Flight 10 Net — Danny Yerby/Jeffery Olig, first; Michael Fred/Robert Carey, second; Daniel Larisey/Julian Cheng, third; Gary Kitchen/Glenn Alter, fourth; and Lee Pedigo/Patrick Hanrahan, fifth.
Men’s Flight 11 Net — Dan Friel/Chuck Hennessee, first; Darrel O’Neil/Robert VanSickle, second; Charles Warden/Robert Weaver, third; John Jacobs/Vernon Hunkele, fourth; and Tommy Rossiter/William Hughes, fifth.
