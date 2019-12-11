The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for Nov. 24–30, 2019:
Nov. 25 — Ivy Brook Lane, Fraud. A resident fell victim to a phone scam with a financial loss of approximately $15,000.
Nov. 27 — Beachwood Dr., Fraud. A resident fell victim to a computer scam with a financial loss of approximately $8,000.
Nov. 29 — Albemarle Lane, Fraud. A resident fell victim to a computer scam with a financial loss of approximately $698.
Nov. 30 — Fairhaven Drive, Theft. A resident reported two packages stolen that were delivered to their residence.
Security of the Week
’Tis the season for scams. It seems they just hit more often this time of year. However, scammers are constantly working to get your money at all times. They may be from a country in Asia, Africa, the Caribbean or right here at home. They never rest and never take a break. As technology advances, their ability to sound legitimate advances. In this new modern world, where most people carry a cell phone with more capability than the first computer NASA used to send men to the moon, it can be a confusing world. Here are some tips that we want to share to make sure that you do not fall victim to one of these scams.
Nothing is free. Especially if you have to send money to get money or even more money than you send. For example, someone calls or emails you and stated your computer has a virus or your Amazon account has been hacked. They need you to pay money or give them your bank account in order to fix the problem and then all of a sudden they accidentally paid you too much and you must pay them back or they will threaten you with jail. This is a scam. They will eventually drain your account if you give them the account information, act as if that was a mistake and make you go to a store and purchase gift cards or go to your bank for more money.
Anytime someone calls you and tells you have a virus, your account has been hacked or you are due a refund, this is a scam! No exceptions!
If someone calls and says a loved one is in jail or there are warrants for you, hang up. This is a scam! No matter if the person on the other end of the phone sounds like a family member, police officer, attorney, or judge, treat the call as if it were a scam and hang up.
The Social Security Administration will not suspend your SSN. This is a common scam attempting to get your social security number. If anyone attempts to verify your personal information, including bank accounts, hang up immediately. This is a scam!
If Publishers Clearing House selects you as a winner, I assure you, no payment is needed to collect anything they are going to give you, no matter how convincing the thought of free money is to just pay the taxes, delivery fee, processing fee or any other upfront charges. This is not how Publishers Clearing House works. If you win, they will show up on your door step. Don't be fooled by a scammer saying they will show up at a certain time if you pay an upfront cost, just know they will show up if it is legitimate.
Do not be scammed by the thoughts of free money. It is simply not going to happen.
Don't be embarrassed if you think you may be getting scammed or have been the victim. You are not alone. Please report it. We can help you stop the scam and help guide you in keeping your financial records and accounts safe!
Finally, no legitimate business takes gift cards, especially Google Play Cards, iTunes, Game Stop or any other type of gift card for payment.
Please be skeptical. And, if you are unsure, call us and we will assist you in determining if something is legitimate or a possible scam!
