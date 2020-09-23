I had a conversation with a local insurance company recently, as they called me concerned about a new roofing company that has come to Fairfield Glade. The business practice of this roofing company is to just go to each neighborhood, knock on as many doors as possible.
Once you answer, they may offer a free inspection of your roof, or may say they noticed damage to your roof as they were passing by. Not only may you have damage, but your neighbors have damage as well. Most likely, they will tell you that you have hail or wind damage or both.
I do not remember the last time we had a hailstorm here that would cause every roof in Fairfield Glade to be damaged. The local insurance company stated that they have denied six roof claims in four days this week. So if the damage is not there and the claim with the insurance company is denied, no harm no foul right?
Wrong.
They have you sign a contract that is probably legally binding and you will owe the company thousands for breach of contract.
Here are some simple rules to follow. No good business goes and knocks on your door and tells you that you have damage. No good business makes you sign a contract with high-pressure sales tactics. If a stranger knocks on your door, tells you that you have damage, and then makes you sign a contract, that is the biggest red flag you could get.
Imagine a car repair service driving by your house and seeing your car in the driveway, walking around it, having you start it and telling you it needs repair when it has been running fine this whole time.
Do not fall for their tactics. The name of the company is not being released at this time because we believe they may have several names.
No matter the name of the company if they have these type of sales tactics, STAY AWAY.
