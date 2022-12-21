Season’s greetings.
We want to take some time in this month’s Across the Board message to share some holiday thoughts.
November and December always seem to be a special time of the year. Given the very real concern over the future of the economy and rising prices, we are all looking forward to being able to take some time to celebrate the holidays with our families and friends.
The holidays are also a special time for reflection, when we take the time to give thanks for our good fortune and all the blessings we have received.
This is also the special time of the year when our hearts are touched by the need to share our good fortunes with those who are less fortunate and are in need.
The urge we feel to share with others and to give back to our community is one of the very special blessings that comes with this holiday season.
This year the needs of many are very real, so when you feel the urge to share and give back, please be generous.
As we end one year and look forward to the beginning of a new year, many of us will once again feel a sense of renewed optimism.
We will have a sense that better days are ahead and that the future is bright.
We all share that optimism and look forward to what lies ahead in 2023.
We will face continued challenges, and the road ahead may have a bump or two, but we remain cautiously optimistic that better times and brighter days are ahead.
So, on behalf of all the members of our Community Club family, from your board of directors to the Senior Management Team, and all our Community Club team members, we wish each and every member of our Fairfield Glade community a very merry and safe Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year!
2023 financial outlook
We are projecting that we will once again finish the current year with very strong financial performance allowing the Community Club to add additional funds to our reserve balances for future projects and rainy days.
As we look forward to 2023, we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to maintain our current financial performance trends.
We are, however, very aware that the uncertainties associated with unpredictable interruptions in the global supply chain will more than likely result in negative impacts on both the availability of certain goods and services, as well as increasing the cost of the goods and services that are available.
The limited availability of some goods and services coupled with increased costs will not only affect the Community Club but will be felt by our individual members as well.
Furthermore, we expect that the current conditions in the labor market will persist well into 2023, resulting in a need to increase our focus and expenses associated with recruiting and retaining high quality members for our Community Club team.
Our 2023 budget addresses both challenges by reflecting only modest increases in revenues, additional salary and personnel-related expenses, as well as modest expenditures on major capital projects.
Our 2023 budget is also consistent with our “pay-to-play” philosophy in that it continues to focus on balancing the financial burdens of the Community Club between our full membership supporting investments in the community, while members and guests using our amenities fund not only the operating costs of the amenities but offset a portion of the overall POA operating costs.
We will remain vigilant in monitoring our financial performance as the year unfolds and will take the necessary actions to ensure we minimize any negative impacts.
Flu shot reminder
We are again facing the annual flu season, which is anticipated to be more serious than in previous years. Please take the time to consider receiving this year’s flu vaccination to protect yourself, your loved ones and your friends.
Strategic planning update
We have begun the initial work with Private Club Associates on their comprehensive strategic planning engagement to deliver a Strategic Plan document designed to grow, change and evolve with time.
The plan will be consistent with the Community Club’s mission and vision statements, core values and the social fabric of Fairfield Glade. Included in the process will be an analysis of emerging trends among communities like ours and an examination of our facility use data along with forecasting of future needs.
There will be interviews with random community members, leaders, and key stakeholders with an impact on community development. You may be asked to participate in discussion groups. You can expect to be surveyed regarding your use of our various amenities. And an extensive membership communications plan is also a component of this planning process.
As part of this strategic planning engagement, we are interviewing members for the new strategic planning committee. This committee will play an important role throughout the process to develop the Strategic Plan document.
Once the Strategic Plan document is completed, presented to our membership and approved by the board, the committee will be charged with annually recommending updates based on new trends, new data, and new needs and conditions as they are identified. The committee will develop and update a work plan to be reviewed annually by the board.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Strategic Planning Initiative can reach out by emailing strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc. Information concerning the Strategic Planning Team will also be available on the Community Club website.
Community Club lot marketing agreement
The Board has reached agreement with Glade Realty to enter into a marketing agreement to begin a more focused effort to market and sell selected Community Club-owned lots in the community to develop new homes on Community Club lots.
The marketing and sale of Community Club-owned lots will reduce the inventory of non-revenue-producing Community Club lots and convert them to revenue-generating membership properties.
The Community Club will pay Glade Realty $100 per lot to list the properties on the Multiple Listing Service, providing additional exposure to Realtors and potential residents. Our initial investment will total $5,000 to list the initial 50 lots resulting in a net income to the Community Club of $4,900 per lot sale.
The initial trial agreement will be reviewed after four months.
Project updates
Here are the latest updates on our Major Capital Projects:
Robin Hood Park expansion. The next phase of the Robin Hood Park expansion project for a pavilion with restrooms, bocce ball courts and hard surface paths will begin with the bocce ball courts in 2023, and the remainder of the project to follow through 2024.
St. George Marina building. The renovation of the St. George Marina building is scheduled for the fall of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.
Druid Hills project. The Druid Hills Planning Team continues to work on the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community. Soil samples were taken for the driving range and proposed site for the new clubhouse building as reported in our last “Across the Board.” We now know that the rock is sandstone. This means that with the information that we now have, there should be minimal issues during the construction phase.
We have received the responses to our request for proposal for a golf architect. The scope of that proposal is to hire a golf architect who will take the requirements developed by the golf committee and approved by the steering committee and the board; design the layout for the driving range and the practice putting green; produce construction plans for those two areas; develop a request for proposal to hire a company to modify the existing driving range and construct the larger putting green; and provide oversite during the construction phase.
The steering committee will be making a recommendation regarding the awarding of a contract to the successful responder for consideration by the board next month.
The Golf and Food & Beverage Committees gave reports on their progress at the Dec. 2 town hall meeting. You are referred to the Member website where you can view the town hall in its entirety.
The Food & Beverage Committee will be conducting additional focus group meetings in early January 2023 to look deeper into Food & Beverage requirements and options at Druid Hills.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills Planning Team by emailing druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc. Information concerning the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team is also available on the Community Club website.
Replacement of declarant director
This morning (Dec. 15), we are announcing the replacement of Misty Galloway as the declarant director on the board of directors, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
We are all sorry to see Misty leave the board after serving since August 2008. During the past 14 years she has been a valuable member and a dedicated advocate for not only the declarant, but for the future of the entire community. We will all miss her insightful contributions and historical perspective in our deliberations.
The declarant, Tom Anderson, has selected Ellen Anderson to fill Misty’s unexpired term. Ellen will join the board of directors on Jan. 1, 2023.
Ellen, welcome to the board, and we all look forward to working with you.
That is our December update from Across the Board.
Purchase requests
At the Dec. 15 board of directors meeting, the board approved the revised solar panel installation policy and the revised property standards policy.
The 2023 proposed budget was approved as presented at the November budget meeting, and an agreement with Glade Realty to sell FGCC lots on MLS was approved. The following PR’s were also approved:
- 2022 Northstar redesign, $30,000
- 2023 sewer extension, permitting and engineering for Tavistock Lane, Ridgeland Terrace and Knollwood Lane, $4,850
- 2022 trails building purchase, $15,000
- Addition to 2022 PR of $15,000 for purchase of truck & plow equipment (changing PR amount from $80,000 to $95,000)
- 2023 facility maintenance projects, $200,000
- 2023 golf course equipment, $350,000
- 2023 golf course improvements, $85,000
- 2023 cart path resurfacing, $100,000
