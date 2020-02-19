Fairfield Glade Community Club hosted its annual Cupcake Wars on Feb. 12, on the battlefield of the Community and Conference Center lobby. Recreation director Abby Julien noted there were so many more entries this year that it took longer not only for the judges to make their decisions, but for the tallies to be added.
“It’s amazing to me how much it’s grown,” Julien said.
The event officially started at 10 a.m. and, after a rush of cupcake connoisseurs scooping up the sweetest deal by the dozens, many bakers were sold out within the hour.
Fairfield Glade Cupcake Wars 2020 winners were:
Taste
1st place- Teresa Braun Toffee-Tastic Apple Pie
2nd place- Karen Bertram Maple Bacon
Original
1st place- Teresa Braun Toffee-Tastic Apple Pie
2nd place- Meg Beato English High Tea Lemon Lavender
Appearance
1st place- Mia Gilbert Magical Mermaid
2nd place- Meg Beato Piña Colada
Display
1st place- Meg Beato English High Tea Lemon Lavender
2nd place- Marianne Hailey Holy Cannoli
Girl Scout Themed
1st place- Jennifer Danko Elvis Presley Blue Hawaii
2nd place- Meg Beato Samoa’s
Overall
1st place- Karen Bertram Maple Bacon
2nd place- Marianne Hailey Holy Cannoli
The FG Cupcake Wars proceeds, totaling over $700, will go toward the club’s chosen charitable cause.
