Recently, Ben Lomand Connect sent a letter to Fairfield Glade residents that it is planning to apply for a USDA ReConnect Broadband Grant in the Fairfield Glade community.
If successful in their quest to secure the grant, Ben Lomand Connect said it would build a fiber network to offer high-speed broadband service to the area.
But they need Fairfield Glade residents’ help to gather the data needed to apply for the grant.
The letter read, “Community support is an essential part of the grant process.”
Ben Lomand Connect requests each Fairfield Glade household to complete an online survey to be able to gather information, assess needs and test their current internet provider’s download and upload speeds.
Participants will need to be connected to their home internet service, regardless of provider, when completing the survey so Ben Lomand Connect can ascertain the level of internet service available in Fairfield Glade.
To apply for the grant, 90% of Fairfield Glade addresses in the grant application must meet certain criteria of download and upload speeds.
“We would also appreciate if each household would consider writing a letter of support that we can submit with our grant application,” Ben Lomand Connect’s letter continued.
In a communication from the Fairfield Glade Community Club, it said especially with the adaptions of the work and home during the pandemic, more and more residents are relying on high-speed internet access, from students participating in remote learning to residents receiving telehealth services from medical providers.
“This effort by Ben Lomand Connect is very timely, given the current emphasis that is being placed on the expansion of high-speed broadband as part of infrastructure investments and the significant funds available to support high-speed broadband expansion,” FGCC board of directors wrote.
Letters of support for broadband access can include, but are not limited to, such needs as education, medical/health care, public safety, work/home-based business, communications, consumerism, banking/bills, and research.
The survey is available at benlomandconnect.com/broadband-survey/.
Support letters and any questions or comments regarding the grant application process, the survey and results can be emailed to communitysupport@benlomand.net.
“Access to high-speed broadband has become another standard utility, just like water, electricity, natural gas, telephone, and sewer,” FGCC board of directors wrote.
“The Community Club Board of Directors believes that expanded access to high-speed broadband is critical for our members and we strongly support this effort.”
